Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, on December 18, 2023. Shocked spectators are now curious about his trial, crimes, expected sentencing hearing and more.

Who Is Jonathan Majors?

Majors is a California-born actor best known for his Emmy-nominated role on the HBO series Lovecraft County, and for his breakout role in 2019 drama film The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Majors described his early years as “difficult,” claiming he spent his childhood surrounded by criminals.

“The way I grew up, the people I grew up around, drug dealers, killers, murderers, everybody was just coming out of jail,” Majors said during a February 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Everybody had an ankle monitor on.”

Despite the rocky start to his life, Majors made a name for himself as an actor after graduating from the Yale School of Drama with a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting. He made his screen debut as a lead on the ABC miniseries When We Rise.

Majors has been dating actress and model Meagan Good since May 2023.

What Did Jonathan Majors Do?

The Marvel actor was found guilty of third degree assault and second degree harassment — two of the four total counts against him — on December 18, 2023. The jury found Majors not guilty of third degree intentional misdemeanor assault and second degree misdemeanor aggravated harassment.

The crimes occurred during a March 25, 2023, incident with his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari, during which he physically assaulted her in the back of a chauffeured car.

Police arrested Majors, who later made a 911 call reporting the incident, after they found Grace unconscious with lacerations and bruises on her face and body in their apartment.

Majors had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, and claimed it was Grace who attacked him, not the other way around.

When Is Jonathan Majors’ Sentencing Hearing?

Majors’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 6, 2024. He faces up to one year in prison ​or probation for his crimes.

Will Jonathan Majors Appeal His Conviction?

A statement released by Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, after the verdict seemed to suggest the actor would be appealing his conviction. The statement read, in part, that Majors “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” the December 18 statement continued. “We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

How Has Jonathan Majors’ Crimes Affected His Career?

​​Majors’ career has already suffered in the wake of his crimes, with Marvel Studios confirming he would not be playing villain Kang the Conqueror in their films again shortly after the news of his guilt broke.

The actor was also dropped by his management company, 360 Entertainment, and publicist, The Lede Company, after his March arrest. Before his conviction, Majors was fired from several other projects, including a feature film adaptation of the novel The Man in My Basement and an Otis Redding biopic.