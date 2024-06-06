Why Pete Davidson Stormed Off Stage Mid-Set in Omaha

Pete Davidson had no interest in placating some hecklers in the audience for his show in Omaha, Nebraska, and a source exclusively tells In Touch why the comedian abruptly walked off stage.

“Pete had a standup performance in Omaha, but the crowd got to him so he walked off before finishing his set,” the insider says of the Bodies Bodies Bodies star’s show on May 24. “He was getting relentlessly heckled by some people in the audience. Everyone is making a big deal about it except for Pete.”

The source adds, “Pete, who still struggles with depression, is being praised by his friends, and a lot of his fans, for not taking any crap that affects his mental health. That’s why he left the stage. His number one priority is his mental wellbeing.”

Several members of the audience at Pete’s standup performance at the Steelhouse were allegedly shouting and being unruly, according to multiple reports. Fans quickly came to the Saturday Night Live alum’s defense.

“I just left the Pete Davidson show in Omaha, and I just have to say, where the f–k did decorum go at events?” one YouTuber said in a video. “He shouldn’t have had to walk off stage because you guys don’t understand that because you see crowd work on TikTok that you think every comedian now needs to be heckled to the point that if they leave the stage with one joke left.”

The woman continued, “It’s just absolutely absurd. You’re ruining it for the whole show … He didn’t deserve that.”

Pete, 30, has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, and in 2017, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with BPD (bipolar personality disorder).

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” Pete said during the September 25, 2017, episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’”

During an interview with Glenn Close for Variety in 2021, he opened up about how finally receiving a diagnosis helped him understand why he sometimes felt unexplainable emotions.

“I got diagnosed with BPD [borderline personality disorder] a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” the King of Staten Island star said at the time. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”