Slaying the runway! Kim Kardashian is adding model to her already impressive resume after walking in the Balenciaga show on Wednesday, July 6, during Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 41, wore a black gown paired with the brand’s iconic Falkon Pantaleggings, which has become Kim’s signature look. During her runway appearance, Kim’s hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. She walked in the fashion show alongside Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman, according to videos shared via social media. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her eldest daughter, North West, also looked on as the Skims founder walked in the show.

Head of Fashion and Beauty at YouTube, Derek Blasberg, shared a video short clips from the fashion show on Instagram, writing, “KIM! DUA! KIDMAN! NAOMI! BELLA! That’s a couture casting at the @balenciaga show and you can see every single look at YouTube.com/Balenciaga.”

Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Ahead of the fashion show, Kim was spotted walking the streets of Paris with North, 9. For their outing, Kim appeared to don another Balenciaga signature look — the crushed velvet catsuit. This time, she went for a black outfit, which was paired with white sunglasses. North, for her part, looked trendy in an all-black ensemble. Looks like she’s taking after her fashion-forward parents!

It’s no secret that Kim is having a Balenciaga moment. The reality star made her debut as the brand’s ambassador in a series of ads released this past April. She also spoke at-length during The Kardashians season 1 about her ongoing fashion evolution after officially splitting with Kanye West last year.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kim said candidly during a February 2022 interview with Vogue. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.” She added, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé [Kardashian] came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’” From the look of it, Kim’s 40s are treating her well!