Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian dished all about her four kids’ sense of style while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing her eldest daughter, North, is the edgiest.

“North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic,” the Skims founder, 40, dished on the Thursday, September 16, episode of the talk show. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Kim, who also shares kids Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West, said that all of her children are “so different” when it comes to their interests and personalities.

“Saint is like a video game, tech wiz — like, amazing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gushed.

“And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl — that’s her,” she continued, adding that Chicago adores pink and purple and makeup.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

“North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, ‘I want to be an only child’ phase,” Kim continued about her 8-year-old. “She hasn’t. It’s a struggle even to go to school. There’ll be times when she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.’ So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I’m the carpool mom.”

The E! personality also shared her thoughts on one day expanding her family amid her divorce from Kanye, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. When asked by host Ellen DeGeneres if she was “done” having kids, Kim said that was likely.

“I think so, I have a lot of kids,” she said. “I’m done.”

Kim made her first solo Met Gala appearance since her split on Monday, September 13, arriving in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit with a face cover for the star-studded event.

Despite going through a public breakup with the “Come to Life” rapper, Kim was also there to support her ex during both of his listening parties for his new album, Donda.