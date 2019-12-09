Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She had her reasons. Cardi B opened up about her decision to stay with Offset after he was unfaithful in a new interview. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi, 27, explained in a Vogue interview published on December 9.

“But it’s real-life s–t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,” the rapper continued. “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

Cardi announced on Instagram on December 4, 2018, that she and her husband had decided to end their relationship, not long after rumors swirled that Offset, 27, had cheated on her with a model named Summer Bunni.

The singer said at the time, “We’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and, you know, he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we’ve got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.” But the two of them got back together, and seem happier than ever.

The performer also spoke in the interview about criticism people had with the relationship even outside of the cheating scandal. “When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” she said. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller.”

She added, “With Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”