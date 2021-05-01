Shayne Lamas and Nik Richie Split After Over a Decade Together: ‘Our Marriage Has Been Empty’

It’s over. Nik Richie and Shayne Lamas split after over a decade together, Page Six reported on Wednesday, May 5.

“I can honestly say after 11 years of marriage and two beautiful and thriving children, it was a successful decade,” the former Bachelor winner, 35, who was previously engaged to season 12 leading man Matt Grant, told the publication.

“Nik and I are best friends and will continue to raise our children as a team, but our marriage has been empty for years,” Shayne continued. “Nik and I have not been intimate in almost a year and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that will take a toll on any marriage no matter how much respect you have for each other.”

In November 2011, Nik, 42, who is a longtime celebrity gossip blogger, and the Leave It to Lamas alum welcomed baby No. 1, a daughter named Press. In February 2015, Shayne revealed her stepmother, Shawna Craig, was the surrogate for her second child.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“Shawna’s not just my stepmother. She’s like a soul sister,” the California native told Closer Weekly at the time. “She’s an angel that blessed my whole family, including my father.” In July of that year, their son, Lyon, was born.

Shayne referred to the pair’s decision to split as “pure common sense,” adding, “What we once had is no longer there.” Despite their breakup, Lorenzo Lamas‘ daughter does have some fond memories.

“After my engagement to Matt ended … I was devastated and still in search of what I was originally seeking, which was to find love and start a family,” Shayne recalled. “The Hollywood socialite scene I was in left me in a massive state of depression and I lacked fulfillment. Shortly after The Bachelor and Leave It to Lamas, I married a man in Vegas after knowing him less than 24 hours on a complete whim.”