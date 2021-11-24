Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley‘s shocking divorce was a significant plot point in Selling Sunset’s third season, but two years after the split was announced, fans still wonder why the couple called it quits. Here is everything we know about Chrishell and Justin’s messy divorce.

Why Chrishell and Justin Divorced

In October 2017, the couple wed after three years of dating. But after two years of marriage, In Touch confirmed the This Is Us actor filed for divorce in November 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

While Justin, 44, claimed they had separated on July 8, 2019, Chrishell, 40, listed the date of separation on the same day the actor filed for divorce, making the exact end of their relationship murky.

No exact reason for the divorce has been released, but Justin was allegedly struggling in the relationship.

“Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “The divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends.”

Chrishell Claims She Found Out About the Divorce via Text

The filing also came as a major shock to the Selling Sunset star, who claimed on the show that she received a text message from her ex informing her of the filing less than an hour before the media broke the news.

“I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” the All My Children alum said in episode six of the third season. TMZ was first to report the news.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Chrishell said in the episode. “It’s just a lot all at once, because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell’s costar on Selling Sunset, told Us Weekly in August 2020 that the Dancing With the Stars alum was “blindsided” by the divorce.

Their Divorce is Finalized

The former Young and the Restless actor and Chrishell finalized their divorce in January 2021.

“Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” an insider told Us at the time.

Moving On

In December 2020, Chrishell briefly dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe; however, they called it quits after just three months.

Justin was seen kissing his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas in May 2020. They secretly married in May 2021.

“My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out,” Chrishell said during a confessional in season 4 of Selling Sunset. “I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell has found love with her costar and boss, Jason Oppenheim.

“She’s just an exceptional woman in so many ways,” Jason exclusively told In Touch in October 2021. “I have not only a ton of love for her but also a ton of admiration and respect.”