Olivia Culpo is more than just a pretty face. The Rhode Island native rose to fame while competing in pageants, while she has remained in the spotlight for her career as a model and reality star, as well as for her high profile romances. What is Olivia’s net worth, how does she make money and more?

What Is Olivia Culpo’s Net Worth?

Olivia has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

How Does Olivia Culpo Make Money?

After Olivia won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition in 2012, she was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe that same year.

She was put on the map following the Miss Universe win, and went on to become an influencer. She has partnered with several brands over the years, including L’Oréal, Kipling and Uberliss, to promote their products with her social media followers. Additionally, Olivia is a working model and was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2020 alongside Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock.

How Else Does Olivia Culpo Make Money?

In addition to earning income as an influencer and model, Olivia has made money as an actress and reality star. She previously appeared in the films The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, Venus as a Boy and Clawfoot.

She also took her turn at reality TV and starred alongside her family on TLC’s short-lived reality show The Culpo Sisters in 2022.

Are Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Still Together?

Not only is Olivia known for her professional career, but she has also made headlines for her love life. She’s dated several famous faces over the years, including Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow, though she seemingly found her perfect match in Christian McCaffrey.

After several failed relationships with professional athletes, the model vowed to never date another athlete “ever again.” However, that changed when she and Christian sparked romance rumors in 2019.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JBL

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for, so I never have to worry about anything,” Olivia told Entertainment Tonight about the professional athlete in November 2022. “I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”

The couple took a major step in their relationship when they announced their engagement in April 2023.

Not only are they busy wedding planning, but Olivia has been by Christian’s side as he and the San Francisco 49ers prepare to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl. “You deserve it all, Christian,” she wrote via Instagram after the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in January 2024, solidifying their spot in the championship game. “I love you so so much.”