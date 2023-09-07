Kendra Wilkinson left fans worrying when it was reported that she had gone to the emergency room on September 6 after she suffered a panic attack. So, what happened to the former Playboy model and how is she recovering following the health scare?

Why Did Kendra Wilkinson Go to the Emergency Room?

The Girls Next Door alum visited the emergency room after she suffered a panic attack.

Kendra’s rep told TMZ that she became overwhelmed while balancing her life, ​children Alijah Mary and Hank Jr. and her real estate career. She reportedly went to the emergency room for help after all of her responsibilities became too much to handle.

According to reports, Kendra didn’t sleep the night before the incident, which is why she decided to go to a hospital in Los Angeles for help amid the panic attacks.

She had the support of her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, who remained nearby as she met with doctors.

Was Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized for the Panic Attack?

While TMZ originally reported that Kendra had been hospitalized, her rep told Entertainment Tonight that she “isn’t hospitalized.”

“She went to the emergency room and will be going home soon,” they continued in a statement issued on September 6.

What Has Kendra Wilkinson Said About the Panic Attack?

Kendra has not yet publicly addressed her visit to the emergency room or the panic attack she experienced.

Her most recent Instagram post was uploaded just hours before she visited the hospital. “Checking out the best Beverly Hills has to offer,” she captioned a selfie. “Always on the look out for amazing properties for my clients.⁠”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

What Has Kendra Wilkinson Said About Being a Single Mother?

The Sliding Into Home author has been open about the pressure she feels as a single mother.

“It’s really hard being a single mom, you know, alone,” Kendra told Entertainment Tonight in ​May 2023. “Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it’s hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it.”

She has been coparenting her children with Hank since they divorced in 2018.

Kendra – who currently stars on Kendra Sells Hollywood – added that living in the spotlight isn’t always easy. “I’m still learning, but now in season 2, I’m officially in the real estate game, so it’s a whole different ball game,” she said. “I’m still a single mom, it’s a lot of pressure – it’s a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching.”