It’s the last dance for Dance Moms boss Abby Lee Miller — Lifetime is pulling the plug on her appearing in a highly anticipated show reunion. Sources exclusively tell In Touch it was a stunning move by the network to take a stand against toxicity on the set!

“Cast members drew a line in the sand, refusing to share the stage with Abby Lee Miller,” says a source.

“The scars of their past experiences with her run deep, and the mere thought of being in her presence again was too much to bear!” the insider adds. “The trauma inflicted by Abby still lingers, casting a dark shadow over any potential reconciliation.”

During a recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel‘s “Just B” podcast, Abby, 58, said she believes she wasn’t invited to participate because her former students “can’t face” her.

“They know they would never be where they are today if it wasn’t for the show,” she said to Frankel.

While Abby was absent, the reunion brought together the likes of JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker as well as their moms.

The original show debuted on Lifetime in 2011 and followed Abby as she trained the young dancers for competition.