Dune star Rebecca Ferguson opened up about being yelled at on set by an A-list costar.

“I did a film with an absolute idiot of a costar and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Rebecca revealed to “Reign With Josh Smith” on the show’s February 27, 2024, episode. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set.”

Because Rebecca didn’t name the actor, or even reveal their gender, fans and internet sleuths have been left to speculate and try to connect the dots about the identity of her nightmare costar themselves.

Who Is the Actor Who Yelled at Rebecca Ferguson?

The internet has plenty of theories. Assuming Rebecca is referring to a project in which she appeared in the finished product, fans narrowed down the mystery performer by scrolling through her IMDb page.

Rebecca even helped armchair detectives tighten their list of suspects by telling Josh Smith that the unnamed actor was top billed on the project.

jake “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?’” Rebecca said. “I stood there just breaking because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me.”

She added that she felt like “no one had [her] back” on set due to the actor’s A-list status.

Looking through Rebecca’s filmography, fans have called into question everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to child actor Jacob Tremblay.

Some of Rebecca’s other top-billed former costars mentioned include Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, and Meryl Streep.

“It’s gotta be Hugh Grant,” one person wrote on X. “Apparently he has a reputation for being ‘difficult to work with.'”

“Feeling Fassbender or Hugh Grant,” another chimed in, pointing to Michael Fassbender. “I didn’t see Florence Foster Jenkins but I do feel like Meryl wouldn’t let that stand.”

Who Has Been Ruled Out as the Actor Who Yelled at Rebecca Ferguson?

There is one person we can definitively rule out, and that is her costar in the 2014 action film Hercules, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit,” The Rock posted to X on February 28, 2024, in response to her claims. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after the beloved actor offered his support to Rebecca.

“LMAO thanks for tweeting it this and helping us narrow it down,” one wrote in reply. “Has to be Hugh Grant then he’s the only one where she doesn’t have any press photos/ red carpet photos next to him.”

The same user pointed out that Rebecca had posed for multiple photos with Michael Fassbender, who she costarred with in the 2017 crime thriller The Snowman, and Jake Gyllenhal, who was top billed in her 2017 sci-fi horror Life.

With The Rock ruled out, another user pointed out via X that it also couldn’t be either Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise, because she’s worked with both actors more than once. “It’s got to be either Fassbender or Gyllenhaal,” they added. “Fassbender is known to have a temper.”

How Did Rebecca Ferguson Respond to Her Costar Yelling at Her?

As The Rock pointed out, Rebecca “stood up to the bulls–t.” According to Rebecca during the podcast interview, she told the difficult castmate to “get off [her] set.”

“You can F off,” she reportedly added. “I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.”

Although Rebecca claimed that she was told she “can’t do this to number one” and that they had to “let this person be on set,” she had an alternative.

“The person can turn around and I can act to the back of the head,” she reportedly suggested.