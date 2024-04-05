A March 25 New York Magazine article exposed “wellness bro” Andrew Huberman’s five affairs while in a committed relationship with a woman identified as Sarah. But who is the real “Sarah” behind the now-viral New York Magazine story and what is her relationship with Andrew?

Andrew Huberman’s Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Identity Revealed

“Sarah” is a woman named Anya Fernald, In Touch can exclusively reveal. Turns out, she has made headlines of her own for past fraudulent activity.

“[Anya is] an embattled chef and lifestyle influencer who was caught at the middle of her own controversy a few years back,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Just two years ago, Anya, who was CEO of the meat company Belcampo, ran the company into the ground, forcing it to close.”

At the time, former employees took to social media to expose the company’s fraudulent practices of “mislabeling products, using meat products from other farms but packaging as their own.”

Anya responded calling the claims “heartbreaking.” “What happened in that shop doesn’t touch our mail order or grocery products. Those are produced with third-party certifications and regulatory oversight that really protects every claim made on the packages and on the website,” she added. Belcampo was permanently closed in October 2021.

Despite the scandal, the self-proclaimed entrepreneur and cook has racked up more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Does Anya Fernald Have Children?

While Anya claimed in the NY Mag interview that she and Andrew were in the process of trying to conceive a child through In Vitro Fertilization, she is already a mother to two children from a previous relationship. Andrew, however, denied they were trying to conceive but admitted they were trying to produce embryos.

Andrew Huberman Cheated on Anya With Multiple Women

The exposé detailed numerous affairs on Andrew’s part after Sarah (now known to be Anya Fernald) got ahold of his phone and went through his text messages.

She eventually discovered women named “Eve,” “Alex,” “Mary,” an unidentified woman, and a fifth woman Anya saw Andrew getting cozy with on his couch.

While all the women believed they were in monogamous relationships with the Huberman Labs founder, the ladies eventually got together to swap stories and text messages. In doing so, they discovered that many of their stories overlapped, including one day in March 2021.

While Anya was at the couple’s home in Berkeley, California, Mary flew from Texas to L.A. to stay at his home in Topanga and take care of his dog. That same day, he met Eve at a coffee shop nearby and texted Mary claiming that his phone had died to excuse his absence.