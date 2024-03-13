Movie fans want to know more about legendary producer Robert Evans, after Sharon Stone claimed he pressured her to have onscreen sex with costar Billy Baldwin in 1993’s Sliver to help “save” the film.

Robert Evans Started Out as an Actor

After being born and raised in Manhattan, Robert initially became a radio voice actor before trying his hand in films. He had roles in 1957 ‘s The Sun Also Rises and 1959’s The Best of Everything.

Robert Evans Was President of Paramount Pictures

After realizing he lacked acting chops, Robert turned to producing and worked his way up to head of production for Paramount Pictures in 1967. Under his oversight, the studio released such iconic films as The Odd Couple, Rosemary’s Baby, Love Story, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Serpico, The Great Gatsby and many other films that went on to become classics.

Robert Evans Produced Many Famed Hollywood Films

Robert left his position as studio president at Paramount in 1974 to start his own production company. That year, he had an immediate smash with the Jack Nicholson-starring Chinatown.

He had another massive hit with John Travolta‘s 1980 vehicle Urban Cowboy. Robert’s other producing credits included 1984’s The Cotton Club, 1990’s The Two Jakes, Sliver and 2003’s rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Robert Evans Was Married 7 Times

The Hollywood player definitely wasn’t marriage averse. His first marriage to actress Sharon Hugueny lasted from 1961 through 1964.

Robert wed Love Story star Ali MacGraw in 1969, but she divorced him in 1972 following an intense affair with actor Steve McQueen while filming The Getaway. He was married to former beauty queen Phyllis George from 1977 through 1978. Robert’s marriage to Dynasty alum Catherine Oxenberg was even shorter, as they had it annulled nine days after tying the knot on July 12, 1998.

“As we all know, during a life and death experience, people tend to bond very quickly. Both of us acted spontaneously and we regret any confusion we may have caused. At this point, we have reverted to friendship — being preferable to vows.” Robert told Variety‘s Army Archerd on July 27, 1998, as they wed while he was recovering from a stroke. “We both agreed to annul our marriage but not our friendship. Who knows, down the road maybe we’ll give it another shot.”

Robert wed two more times, with his final union to Lady Victoria White ending in divorce in 2006 after one year of marriage.

When Did Robert Evans Die?

Robert died at the age of 89 in October 2019 after complications from pneumonia.