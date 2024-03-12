Sharon Stone Names Producer Who Pressured Billy Baldwin Sex

Sharon Stone has finally revealed the name of the producer who she alleges pressured her to have ​onscreen sex with costar Billy Baldwin while making the 1993 thriller Sliver.

The actress, 66, said legendary producer Robert Evans was one who urged her to get physically intimate with Billy, 61, to “better” his performance. Sharon made the revelation on the Monday, March 11, episode of the “Louis Theroux” podcast. Evans died on October 26, 2019, at the age of 89.

Recalling how the conversation came about, Sharon ​claimed, “He called me to his office. He had these very low ’70s, ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set.”

“And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,” she continued.

Sharon explained how Evans tried to put pressure on her to help “save” the film’s box office chances by getting physically intimate with her costar.

“If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie,” the Hollywood icon told Louis.

“And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f–k him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass,” Sharon continued.

The Casino star was hot off her role in Basic Instinct and brought up how she and costar Michael Douglas were able to have sex scenes professionally in that film.

“I didn’t have to f–k Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she recalled, adding, “Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f–k people’ business.”

Sharon initially described the situation in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice but didn’t name names. She told of a producer who “explained to me why I should f–k my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry.

“You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test. Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed,” she wrote.

Sharon explained that even though she had actor approval in her contract, “No one cared. They cast who they wanted. ”

“I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines,” she continued. “It was my job to act and I said no.”