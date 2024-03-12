Billy Baldwin has clapped back after Sharon Stone claimed producer Robert Evans wanted her to have onscreen sex with the actor in 1993’s Sliver in an effort to “save” the movie and improve their chemistry.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” Billy, 61, wrote in a Tuesday, March 12 post on X, one day after Sharon, 66, made her allegations on the “Louis Theroux” podcast.

Billy went on to allege that Sharon told a friend she wanted to make him “fall” for her.

“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York … ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ???”

The Bio-Dome actor then claimed, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin, but I’ve kept quiet,” about the Casino star.

Billy Baldwin/X

Billy shared a photo from Sliver of him shirtless and pinning Sharon against a wall from behind during a passionate scene.

He wrote of the picture, “The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” before adding, “Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

Sharon has yet to respond to Billy’s claims. Robert died in October 2019 at the age of 89.

During her podcast appearance on Monday, March 11, the Intersection star named Robert as the producer who she alleged pressured her to have sex with a costar, also naming Billy in the process. She had previously talked about the situation in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice but didn’t name names.

“He’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner, and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,” Sharon told Louis.

“If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie,” the Hollywood icon continued.

“And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f–k him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass,” she added.

Sharon then seemed to diss Billy by comparing him to her Basic Instinct costar Michael Douglas, with whom she shared racy sexy scenes that were handled in a professional way.

“I didn’t have to f–k Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she recalled, adding, “Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f–k people’ business.”