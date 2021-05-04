Get to Know Nivine Jay, the TikTok User Going Viral After Matching With Ben Affleck on Raya

Living and learning! Nivine Jay is going viral after dishing about her dating app fail with Ben Affleck in a hilarious new TikTok video. The Donut Split actress reflected on the time she unmatched with the A-lister on Raya because she thought his profile was fake, only to later receive a direct message from the Argo star himself. Want to find out more about Nivine? Keep reading!

Who Is Nivine Jay?

Nivine is an up-and-coming actress. She played a sorority girl in the 2014 movie Neighbors and secured a role in Donut Split, a short film released that same year, according to her IMDB. Looking ahead, she can be seen in the 2021 flick Space Juice. Nivine also has author credits as she penned the love story Cry Baby.

How to Find Nivine on Social Media

Nivine has a public Instagram account as well as a TikTok account and she updates both quite regularly. She also cohosts the “Swipe Left” podcast, which is all about “shattering illusions that we have it easy dating. We will take you on a journey of our most horrid dating stories,” per the bio. “Tackling the issues that come with dating millionaires, athletes, princes and some struggling actors.”

What Happened With Ben on the Raya App?

According to Nivine, she connected with the Oscar winner, 48, on the app, but was convinced that she was dealing with a catfish. “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she captioned her viral video set to “Sad Song” by Real Housewives of Jersey’s Gia Giudice. Ben showed his face in the clip and asked, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

Has Ben Ever Talked About Using the Celebrity Dating App?

After his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, the Justice League star quipped about using the exclusive members-only service in October 2019.

“HA, you got me,” Ben wrote via Twitter. “I’m dating,” he continued before segueing into another topic.

“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” the actor added. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he concluded. “Raya, you in? Who else is with me?”

What’s Nivine’s Reaction to the Viral Clip?

“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair,” she told E! News. “l wasn’t making fun of him in the video. l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

Nivine later shared a series of new snaps via Instagram alongside a fitting caption on May 4, which read, “Me reading the comments poolside.”