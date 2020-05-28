YouTuber Myka Stauffer and husband James Stauffer are under fire after revealing their autistic son, Huxley, has a new “forever home” with a “new mommy” three years after they adopted him from China.

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka, 32, confessed in a video on May 27. “So when I get insidious, hurtful comments, it just, like, really makes it hurt worse. It’s not about me at all, but … the last couple of months have been the hardest thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

YouTube

Myka is a family and lifestyle content creator with over 700,000 followers on her self-named YouTube channel. She began vlogging five years ago and documents her busy life as a mom. Besides Huxley, the couple also shares four children — Kova, Jaka, Radley and Onyx.

Although the parents insisted Huxley, 4, is “happy” and “thriving” in his new home, the hashtag “#CancelMykaStauffer” started trending on Twitter amid being met with backlash.

“Myka Stauffer abandoned this autistic child,” one person tweeted. “Myka Stauffer really just gave her kid away [because] adoption wasn’t a dreamy aesthetic journey like she thought it’d be … These IG moms are another level of gross,” someone else wrote.

Some people were particularly appalled over the influencer previously using Huxley in paid content on her social media. A Change.org petition started circulating demanding the parents “remove all monetized content” with their adopted son. “Myka needs to send Huxley’s new forever mama a check each month with the money she’s still making off of him from paid ads,” another user said.

Myka and James have kept followers in the loop during every step of their adoption process with Huxley, including why they ultimately decided to place him in a different home.

“With international adoption, sometimes there are unknowns and things that are not transparent on files and things like that,” James, 34, expressed. “Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told. So over the past few years, Huxley has been in numerous therapies to try and help him with all of his needs. Over the last year has been the more intense therapy to try and help him as much as possible.” The “feedback” from professionals was “really upsetting” for the young couple.



James added they “never wanted to be in this position,” but they were trying to “help” Huxley and meet his needs “as much as possible.”

Myka divulged Huxley “needed more” than they were able to provide. “There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” she continued through tears. “There wasn’t a minute that [we] didn’t try our hardest. And I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that [with] his medical needs.”