She’s following a new path. Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, opened up about her career as a porn star in an interview published February 19. What else do we know about the famous director’s child, all grown up?

Who Are Mikaela Spielberg’s Parents?

Mikaela, 23, was adopted by Steven, 73, and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as a child. They brought her into their family when she was a baby. Kate was quoted as saying at the time, “We are so thrilled to welcome Mikaela into our lives — the sixth and final addition to our family.” (Interestingly, their daughter Destry was born less than a year later!)

What Is Mikaela Spielberg’s Job?

She announced in February her intentions to work in the adult film industry as a career, but Mikaela has already been self-producing “solo” X-rated videos. She told The Sun: “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Where Does Mikaela Live?

The director’s daughter is based in Nashville, Tennessee. She’s hoping her new career helps her become more independent from her parents, who have homes in Pacific Palisades, California; East Hampton, New York; New York City and Naples, Florida.

Is Mikaela in a Relationship?

Yes. Mikaela is engaged to a darts player named Chuck Pankow, and won’t have sex with another person on camera out of respect for her 47-year-old fiancé. “I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” she told The Sun.

Are Mikaela’s Parents OK With Her Career Choice?

The adult film actress said she told her parents her decision over FaceTime and they were “intrigued” but “not upset.”

“My safety has always been a No. 1 priority for them,” Mikaela said. “I’m doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that’s lucrative. I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady.”