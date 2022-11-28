Celebrities Who Left the Acting World to Become Porn Stars: Maitland Ward, Chad Johnson and More

For some celebrities, porn may be considered a career demotion. However, plenty of talented people in Hollywood have found themselves working in the adult entertainment industry. Dustin Diamond and Jaimee Foxworth, for example, both found minor success in porn — and you won’t believe what other celebs have joined them!

For Jaimee, who was a child actor and appeared in the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, she turned to porn when she was just 19 to make ends meet. “Work stopped coming in and my family fell on hard times, so I started doing things that probably weren’t the best decision for a young woman,” she said in 2014. “All the money that we did have was from me being on Family Matters. It’s stressful and hurtful to think, ‘Do I have to get another big job to support my family?'”

Today, Jaimee is now regretful of her past, but she tries not to let people’s negative opinions of her affect her life. “Half of the world [sees me] as ‘that’s what you did, that’s what you’ll forever be,'” she added. “But for me, I redefine myself as a mother … [Motherhood] has changed my life immensely.”

Dustin, who died on Feb

ruary 1, 2021, had a very different experience. For starters, he didn’t actually participate in any sexual act. In fact, he wasn’t all that involved. “It’s my face but nothing else,” he previously said, adding he regrets the decision regardless.

You can thank Paris Hilton for the Saved by the Bell actor’s interest in working in the porn industry. After her sex tape was leaked in 2003, a friend approached Dustin about following her footsteps.

“At the time everyone was doing a sex tape,” he revealed. “So my friend said, ‘Damn, buddy! A Screech video’s gotta be worth at least a million!’ I was like, ‘You know, you might be right!'” He later revealed he made money but “not as much as you’d think.”

