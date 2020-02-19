She’s forging her own path. Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter, Mikaela, is opening up about her surprising new career as a porn star in a tell-all interview, revealing what inspired her to become an adult entertainer and more.

The 23-year-old — who was adopted by the A-list director and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as a child — says traditional work wasn’t “satisfying [her] soul,” so she decided to pursue something that she felt passionate about.

While chatting with The Sun, Mikaela reveals she has started self-producing “solo” X-rated videos and is hoping to secure a job as an exotic dancer when she obtains her sex worker license. So, how do her famous parents feel about the new gig?

Mikaela says she spilled the news to them on FaceTime over the weekend, and she claims they were supportive during the call. “My safety has always been a number one priority for them,” she states. “I’m doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I’m doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that’s lucrative.”

The Nashville-based beauty admits she has always been a “very sexually natured person,” and is now capitalizing on that part of herself. “I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there’s anything wrong with that — it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me. This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice.”

“This is a positive, empowering choice,” Mikaela adds, revealing she will go by the name Sugar Star. “I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Mikaela is currently engaged, so she does have some restrictions upon herself when it comes to the content she is creating. She won’t be having sex with anyone else on camera out of respect for her future husband, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow.

“The reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” the filmmaker’s adoptive daughter explains.

She also says her new career has really boosted her confidence. “Honestly I have hated my chest for so long but I’ve finally learned to embrace it. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first couple of videos, I realized, ‘This is the moneymaker’ — my large chest,” the artist added.

Mikaela also reflected on her past experiences and how she came out stronger, having previously struggled with anorexia, borderline personality disorder and alcoholism. “It’s not my parents’ fault. They couldn’t have known,” she shares.

As far as her famous father goes, she had nothing but great things to say about him, claiming, “He always loved that I was super unique and he’s literally like an angel. He’s always loved that I know exactly what I want.”