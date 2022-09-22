A new woman appears to have caught Tristan Thompson‘s eye. He was photographed leaving West Hollywood nightclub The Nice Guy with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV on Wednesday, September 20, as she sat in the back the NBA player’s Mercedes Maybach while it drove away. The rendezvous went down just after Tristan’s ex, Khloé Kardashian, debuted the son they had via surrogate in July during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. Keep reading for details on Juanita JCV.

What Does Juanita JCV Do for a Living?

Juanita is a social media model and influencer. She began working as an Instagram model in December 2018 when she started her account. Who likes the view?” Juanita asked in one of her first steamy snapshots, which featured her sitting poolside in a micro-thong that bared her derriere.

It turned out, a lot of people did! She has 2.2 million Instagram followers who love seeing Juanita flaunt her amazingly curvy figure in a variety of body-baring photos, including tiny thong underwear, itty bitty bikinis and more.

Juanita’s TikTok account boasts 65.9 thousand followers, where she shares videos of herself performing sultry dances while showing off her hourglass curves in bikinis.

Courtesty of Juanita JCV/Instagram

The entrepreneur also has an OnlyFans account where she charges $14.99 a month for sexy content, though she also has subscription bundles for 3, 6 and 12-month terms that come at a slight discount. Juanita’s OnlyFans bio simply reads, “Here is where you’ll see me more,” and notes she’s located in California.

In addition to her making the most of sexy social media photos and videos, Juanita is launching her own swimwear and accessories brand, JCV Swim. She promises handmade body jewelry including “belly chains and more,” which she is personally crafting.

What Is Juanita JCV’s Real Name?

Her real surname is Belle, making her Juanita Belle. She goes by the nickname “Wawa” according to her Instagram page.

How Old Is Juanita JCV?

Juanita is currently 24 years old. She was born in California on December 31, 1997.

Juanita JCV Loves to Travel

Her Instagram page contains photos of her posing in micro-thong bikinis from Miami to Dubai to Costa Rica, as she loves to flaunt her derriere in worldwide modeling pictures.

It’s unclear what Juanita and Tristan’s status is, but she sure has all of the elements he seems to look for in a woman. She’s beautiful, curvaceous and business savvy!