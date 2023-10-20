Those close to Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, believe the couple’s “marriage is in crisis” as they argue about his partying, money and living arrangements, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Especially during the writers’ strike they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

The source adds that Jimmy, 49, “can be a great guy,” but he has “demons and he can be selfish.”

As their problems increased, Jimmy moved from New York City to Mill Neck on Long Island with no “clear reason why,” a second insider explains. ​“Nancy and the kids spend summers and a lot of weekends at Sagaponack.”

While Nancy, 56, has been staying home with their daughters, Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, 8, Jimmy has been frequently spotted at local spots including Basil Leaf, Laura’s and Garvies Point. The ​second source claims the Tonight Show ​Starring Jimmy Fallon host is “always drinking and rowdy” when he hangs out with the locals in town. “He would jump on stage and sing, take pics, he was not subtle,” the ​second source shares.

“Nancy has let him get away with murder in the past,” the ​second source notes. “She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”

The first insider notes, “If they get divorced, she’s going to take every penny.” Jimmy makes $16 million per year and has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to multiple reports.

The couple met in 2004 when Nancy and her longtime friend Drew Barrymore visited the set of Saturday Night Live. However, Jimmy and Nancy didn’t start dating until they worked together on the film Fever Pitch in 2005. He starred in the movie alongside Drew, 48, while Nancy’s production company, Flower Films, produced the romantic comedy.

Nancy previously recalled falling for Jimmy during an April 2020 episode of The Tonight Show. “He was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music,” she shared. “When I really developed a crush was when [producer] Bradley Thomas’ kids came to set and he had a little girl named Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie and really played, like, really [got] into it, as if they’d come to visit us and so, I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more.”

The pair tied the knot in December 2007 before they welcomed Winnie and Frances via surrogate in 2013 and 2014.

Jimmy hasn’t shared much information about their relationship, though he penned a touching tribute to Nancy on their wedding anniversary in December 2021. “Here’s to many more years of us crying laughing,” he captioned a photo of her laughing via Instagram. “You’ll never read this because you’re not on social media, but as we all know these posts will be here forever so I’m sure the kids will see this one day and say, ‘Gosh, dad was a romantic.”’

Their marriage troubles come after several Tonight Show employees claimed the talk show has a toxic work environment. One former employee told Rolling Stone that the set has a “glum atmosphere,” while others claimed Jimmy would have “outbursts” and exhibited behavior.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Meanwhile, several former employees revealed Jimmy has shown up to work seemingly drunk. One employee recalled an incident in 2017, while two others said he was seemingly intoxicated on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020 when they smelled alcohol on his breath. Eight other former employees stated they could determine Jimmy’s behavior based on if he appeared to be hungover from the night before.

“When something was wrong, we all knew how to behave afterward, which was just sort of avoid eye contact and don’t make another mistake,” one former staffer told the outlet. “It would happen over the smallest thing… We would have to shut the whole thing down, the sketch isn’t happening, and when things like that would happen, you would just beat yourself up.”

After the reports were published in September, a spokesperson for NBC defended the show. “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate,” the spokesperson said. “As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

While some sources say Jimmy and Nancy’s marriage is in crisis, others close to the duo say there is nothing to it. “Jimmy is constantly seen out at drop-off, with his wife and kids both in the valley and the city,” says the source. “They love to hang out and do activities all together.”

A rep for Fallon declined to comment on In Touch‘s story.