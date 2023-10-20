Jimmy Fallon is a proud girl dad! After marrying Nancy Juvonen in 2007, the couple welcomed their two daughters, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole. What has the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host said about fatherhood and what should fans know about his children?

How Many Children Does Jimmy Fallon Have?

The Saturday Night Live alum became a father when he and Nancy welcomed daughter Winnie via surrogate in 2013. The pair continued to expand their family when Frances was born one year later via surrogate in 2014.

“This has been the craziest year of my life,” Jimmy told People after Frances – who goes by the nickname “Franny” – was born. “But being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me. And everything’s going well on the show. My life has never been this cool.”

Jimmy and Nancy’s children have made appearances on their dad’s talk show, especially when he was filming from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans got updates on many of the girls’ big moments, including when Winnie lost a tooth. Additionally, the sisters helped Jimmy interview several of his celebrity guests.

What Has Jimmy Fallon Said About Fatherhood?

Jimmy has been open about his love of fatherhood and how becoming a parent changed him over the years.

“You have to realize, I never thought I’d become that guy,” he told People in 2018. “And what I mean by that guy is that now I’m the guy who shows you pictures of their kid on the phone and I go, ‘Isn’t this the cutest thing?'”

The Fever Pitch star continued, “I’m showing pictures of the kids to cab drivers, everyone … Like, ‘You gotta see what they wore today! It’s so cute!’ And no one cares. That is the truth.”

How Long Have Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Been Together?

The couple met in 2004 when Nancy joined longtime friend Drew Barrymore to visit the set of Saturday Night Live, which Jimmy was starring on at the time. However, they didn’t start dating until Jimmy starred in and Nancy produced the 2005 movie Fever Pitch.

Courtesy of Jimmy Fallon/Instagram

The pair later tied the knot in December 2007.

Nancy opened up about developing feelings for Jimmy during an April 2020 episode of The Tonight Show. “He was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music,” she said at the time. “When I really developed a crush was when [producer] Bradley Thomas’ kids came to set and he had a little girl named Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie and really played, like, really [got] into it, as if they’d come to visit us and so, I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more.”