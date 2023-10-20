Jimmy Fallon has been making people laugh since 1995! The comedian is currently the host of late night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but his career began on Saturday Night Live and continued to take off with his film and television work. It’s not surprising that he’s racked up a decent net worth through the years.

What Is Jimmy Fallon’s Net Worth?

Jimmy Fallon has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jimmy Fallon Make Money?

Most of Jimmy’s money comes from his Tonight Show salary, which is $16 million annually, according to multiple reports. His talk show has become a hub for A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities to share hilarious anecdotes and play Jimmy’s famous musical games, which have even inspired his spinoff show called That’s My Jam. He is also an executive producer of NBC’s Password reboot hosted by Keke Palmer.

Jimmy rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2004. He also hosted Late Night With Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014 before he became the host of The Tonight Show. In addition to his live show work, Jimmy has earned countless paychecks from scripted film projects, including the hits Taxi (2004) and Fever Pitch (2005). Jimmy is also a singer, having released two studio albums and six singles. He’s even had brand deals with Capital One, Apple and more.

Are Jimmy Fallon and Wife Nancy Juvonen Still Married?

Jimmy married film producer Nancy Juvonen in December 2007 after they worked together on the set of Fever Pitch. They share two daughters, Winnie Rose and Francis Cole. However, a source exclusively told In Touch in October 2023 that Jimmy and Nancy’s marriage was “in crisis” due to his excessive partying.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” the insider revealed. “Especially during the writers’ strike they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

The source added that while Jimmy “can be a great guy,” he also has “demons and he can be selfish.”

A second source exclusively told In Touch that Jimmy is “always drinking and rowdy” while he hangs out at local hot spots. “He would jump on stage and sing, take pics, he was not subtle,” the insider said.

The second source continued, “Nancy has let him get away with murder in the past. She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”

“If they get divorced, she’s going to take every penny,” the first insider concluded.