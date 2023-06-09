Mystery woman! Troy Aikman seemingly announced his split from ex-wife Catherine “Capa” Aikman (née Mooty) after he was seen in PDA photos with Haley Clark in June 2023. Now, fans are curious to know who the former NFL star’s rumored girlfriend is. Keep reading to learn more about Haley.

Who Is Haley Clark?

The “motivated and energetic leader” is a ​senior director of sales at Q Clothier | Rye 51 and lives in Dallas, Texas, according to her LinkedIn account.

Haley claims in her bio to have a “proven track record of success in sales, team building, business development and innovative thinking.”

The Southern girl’s former employers raved about her on the professional social networking site, with one person deeming her a “star.”

Photo by Charles Baus/CSM/Shutterstock

“I had the privilege of managing [Haley] both as a ​stylist and as a ​sales director in her time at Trunk Club. She took to sales immediately, setting records for our office and the company, leading by example. When she moved into management, it was difficult for her at times when others didn’t hold the same standard of excellence she did in her sales career,” Lindsey Kilbride wrote as a recommendation on Haley’s LinkedIn page. “However – as she is coachable, adaptable and driven to succeed – she molded a team of women who respected her and worked hard to get results themselves.”

Is Haley Clark Dating Troy Aikman?

Neither Haley nor Troy have publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Representatives for Haley and Troy did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The pair sparked relationship rumors after the former Bella Luxx employee posted multiple cozy photos with the ESPN commentator via Instagram Stories in June 2023. However, Haley and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made headlines after she posted a photo kissing Troy on the cheek.

She later made her Instagram account private. According to her following list, Haley is social media friends with The Bachelorette alum Joelle Fletcher.

The duo’s rumored romance came as a shock to fans as Troy and wife Catherine have not publicly confirmed their split. In Touch confirmed in June 2023 they have yet to file for divorce.

When Did Troy Aikman Get Married to Catherine Mooty?

The Eight Beer founder and Catherine started dating in 2016 and tied the knot one year later.

According to their Instagram accounts they seemingly split a few years ago as Troy swiped all photos of the entrepreneur off of his page, besides a snapshot with friends in 2019.

Catherine, on the other hand, shared a picture with the NFL Hall of Famer during a vacation in Paris, France in 2020.

Before his marriage with Catherine, Troy wed ex-wife Rhonda Worthey in 2000 before divorcing 11 years later.

Troy and Rhonda share daughters Alexa Marie Aikman and Jordan Ashley Aikman.