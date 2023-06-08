Interception? Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman seemingly split from his wife, Catherine “Capa” Aikman (née Mooty), after he was photographed in steamy PDA pictures with a younger woman in June 2023. To get an update on the retired athlete’s marriage and information on his new speculated girlfriend, keep reading.

Is Troy Aikman and Still Married to Wife Catherine Mooty?

Although the announcer was seen getting close to another woman, he and Catherine have not filed for divorce, In Touch can confirm.

The TV presenter sparked split rumors with the businesswoman after he was photographed vacationing in Europe with another woman, Haley Clark, in June 2023. She was seen kissing Troy on the cheek in the since-deleted Instagram photos.

Troy and Catherine wed in 2017 after nearly one year of dating. The pair were both previously married before they tied the knot and embraced their beautiful family.

The Oklahoma native shares kids Alexa Marie Aikman and Jordan Ashley Aikman with ex-wife Rhonda Worthey. Catherine, for her part, shares sons Luke and Val with ex-husband Jerry Mooty.

It’s unclear when Troy and Catherine called it quits. ​That said, they have not posted each other on social media in recent years. Catherine’s last photo with Troy was posted in February 2020 while the two vacationed in Paris. Troy last shared a photo of Catherine in 2019 alongside a few friends.

Catherine still has Aikman as her last name on Instagram.

Reps for Troy did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Does Troy Aikman Have a New Girlfriend?

The Eight Beer founder has not publicly announced he was in a new relationship. However, he was seen getting cozy with Haley, who is 20 years his junior, on Instagram.

Haley posed with Troy in their swimsuits as she placed her arm on his inner thigh while she kissed his cheek, as seen in since-deleted photos posted by her. She has since set her Instagram account to private as of publication.

What Has Troy Aikman Said About His Marriage With Catherine?

Troy is a man of few words when it comes to his personal life, even during his marriage with Catherine. Though, he did give a rare statement about the high-end fashionista during a September 2017 interview “The Musers” on KTCK 97.6 FM, 1310 AM.

“It was a busy offseason for sure. Three months to the day from when I proposed, we got married that very weekend,” he shared at the time. “We haven’t had time for a honeymoon. I was just kidding with her saying I’ll take her to Green Bay with me this weekend. She can experience Lambeau and stay at the hotel, and what could be better? Plus, that gets me off the hook pretty cheap, so we’ll see.”