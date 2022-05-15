New flames? Just five months after his shocking split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa was spotted walking the red carpet with Ambulance actress, Eiza González — who is now his rumored girlfriend.

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” an insider told People on Saturday, May 14. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

The source added, “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

The Mexican actress, 32, made her debut in telenovelas and has gone on to score roles in major blockbusters such as Godzilla vs. Kong and Baby Driver. While Jason, 42, attended the premiere of Eiza’s latest film, Ambulance, last month, the pair did not walk the red carpet together.

The Aquaman actor previously shot down rumors he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he was spotted giving her his jacket at an Oscar’s afterparty back in March 2022.

Jason and his now ex-wife Lisa, 54, stunned the world when they revealed their split in January 2022. The Game of Thrones actor and Different World alum announced the divorce in a joint statement on Instagram.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. ”

The pair who share — Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — married in November 2017 and separated after nearly 20 years together. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that the pair had been “slowly growing apart.” The insider added, “They have been discussing it at length and eventually decided to split.”

The pair sparked reconciliation rumors only a few months later when The Cosby Show alum was spotted wearing her wedding ring. While the pair never formally reconciled, the Momoa-Bonet family proves they’re still a supportive family unit. Jason showed support for Lisa’s daughter and his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, by attending the premiere of her film Batman in February 2022.

The Sweet Girl actor also keeps a warm friendship with Lisa’s ex, Lenny Kravitz, as the two share a passion for riding motorcycles.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the ‘American Women’ rocker solidified via Instagram alongside a photo with Jason in March 2022.