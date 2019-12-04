You know better. Chris Pratt took the heat from Jason Momoa after the 40-year-old hunk posed with a plastic water bottle during a recent photo shoot for his Amazon storefront equipped with fitness essentials. The Aquaman star, also 40, took to Instagram to apologize to his pal after throwing shade at the actor.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” the long-haired stud wrote on a photo of Chris and his two daughters. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop. I hope you make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

Prior to his apology, Jason took to the comments of a studly photo of the actor to send an environmental warning. “Bro, I love you but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on,” Jason wrote on the photo posted on Tuesday, December 3.

“Aquaman! You’re completely right. Damn it,” Chris replied, explaining his water bottle was merely a prop. “I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly, somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot because I didn’t know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real though. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

John Russo/Amazon

In recent months, Jason has been very vocal about the harm plastics cause to the environment. In an effort to reduce single-use plastics, the actor developed a line of 100 percent recyclable aluminum cans of pure water called Mananalu. There’s nothing better than when superheroes join forces.