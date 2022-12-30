Police have arrested a suspect in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, according to arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court. Keep reading to learn more about the suspect involved in the brutal Moscow murders.

Who Is the Suspect In the Idaho College Murders?

28-year-old suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Friday, December 30, outside Scranton, Pennsylvania. Kohberger, who was a graduate student at Washington State University Pullman, resided in Pullman, Washington, and is being held for extradition in a “homicide investigation for first-degree murder.”

Monroe County Correctional Facility

A SWAT team entered Kohberger’s Pennsylvania location and later had him appear before a judge shortly after being taken into custody. The chief of police added in a Friday afternoon press conference that due to Idaho state law, little information will be released ahead of Kohberger’s first appearance in court. Kohberger has been appointed a public defender and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Bill Thompson, county prosecutor, added during the press conference that the arrest marks the “new beginning of the investigation” and asked that anyone with additional information regarding Kohberger to please come forward. Police have received 19,000 tips amid the murder inquiry.

Police would not confirm or deny Kohberger’s connection to the murder victims and if he had prior relationships with any of the deceased. Police Chief James Fry added that he has spoken to the victims’ families and is looking for “anything and everything” related to the case and the questions that remain.

When Did the Idaho College Murders Happen?

The four victims were stabbed to death with a large fix-blade knife in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022. One day after the killings, the Moscow Police Department ruled the victims’ deaths as “homicides.”

“Details are limited in this investigation. Currently, there is no one in custody,” the police department wrote in a press release at the time. “The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.”

Kaylee, Madison and Xana were tenants of the residence, however, Ethan spent most of his time there as he was dating Xana.

Two surviving roommates were in the house at the time of the murders, but were asleep on the first floor of the home. According to police, they were present when the initial call to the house was made and “summoned friends to the residence” as they thought a roommate was unconscious and unresponsive.

Were There Other Suspects In the Idaho College Murders?

Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend, Jack DuCoeur, was previously a person of interest in the murders. In the hours before their deaths, Kaylee and Madison called Jack a total of 10 times. However, he didn’t answer any of the calls. After investigating the calls, police cleared his name and declared he was not a suspect on November 23, 2022.

Jack’s aunt, Brooke Miller, revealed he and Kaylee were “still friends” and had an “amicable” split as she was moving to a different location.

“He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife — you know, get married and have kids and all of that,” but also, “half of America” thinks he could “be responsible” for the murders,” Miller told Page Six on December 24, 2022.

On December 7, 2022, police put out a statement in search of a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the victim’s home during the crime, claiming that the passenger(s) may have “critical information.”