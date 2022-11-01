An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department into the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1. Keeping reading for the latest information in Takeoff’s shooting case.

Takeoff Was Shot and Killed

The Atlanta-based artist — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — was shot in the head or neck at private party held at downtown Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed at an afternoon news conference that the deceased male had been “identified as Takeoff,” and that he had spoken with his mother.

Finner said that there was a private party at the bowling alley on the night of October 31 and an incident occurred afterward. It led to an argument where the shooting took place stemming from the disagreement. Finner added that most people present fled the scene and did not give a statement, and that approximately 40 people witnessed the shooting. Two other individuals, a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female, also went to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The chief said police do not have any reason to believe Takeoff was involved in anything criminal at the time. He also couldn’t speculate if Takeoff may have been in the cross fire, or how many times he had been shot. Finner could not confirm the social media rumor that the argument that sparked the shooting was over a dice game.

Takeoff’s Migos partner and uncle, Quavo, was with him when he was shot In video obtained by TMZ, Quavo — real name Quavious Keyate Marshall — was seen yelling for help next to what appears to be Takeoff’s body, and later heard on the phone with what was presumably a 911 operator. Chief Finner would not confirm if Quavo was present or if he is currently working with police.

Who Shot Takeoff?

So far, no suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made. Finner said at the news conference that investigators believe the gunman was at the private party, though he couldn’t speculate if Takeoff was the target.

Why Was Someone With a Firearm Allowed in the Bowling Alley?

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson told KPRC, “This business holds a Mixed Beverage Permit along with a Food and Beverage certificate, meaning the business is not required to restrict the presence of firearms on the premises. TABC has opened an investigation into the shooting and is working with local law enforcement to gather evidence and determine what took place.”

“If the investigation were to find that the business’ policies, procedures or practices contributed to the fatal shooting, potential penalties could include a civil fine or a temporary suspension of their liquor license,” the spokesperson added.