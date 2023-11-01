Matthew Perry had one of his final meals with pal Athenna Crosby, as the two lunched together at the Hotel Bel Air on October 27, one day before he died from an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. Fans want to know more about the mystery woman and what her relationship was with the Friends alum.

Where Is Athenna Crosby From?

She lists herself as a Venezuelan citizen on her Instagram profile. She graduated in 2021 from Utah Valley University with a Bachelor’s degree in communications and an Associate degree in humanities.

What Does Athenna Crosby Do for a Living?

Athenna wears many hats, as she describes herself as a “TV Host and Entertainment Journalist, Actress, Model, Singer,” in her Instagram bio.

She has made numerous appearances as a Monster Energy drink girl at events such as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s P.R.C.A. Rodeo, as she shared a selfie in her uniform on September 24 while writing, “So grateful for my fun job and the role we get to play in this wonderful company.” Athenna also worked at the Born-Free Motorcycle Show in Silverado, California, in the same capacity in June and the Northern Nights Music Festival in July.

Courtesy of Athenna Crosby/Insagram

Athenna Crosby Is a Beauty Pageant Veteran

She competed in the Miss World America contest in 2023 representing the state of Utah, and showcased her voice by singing “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s animated film Pocahontas.

While she didn’t win the top prize, Athena was named the Beauty With a Purpose Ambassador for the organization for her longtime efforts as a community leader for disability rights and autism causes.

Previously, she competed in the Miss California Teen USA pageant in 2016, making the top 15 finalists. In 2023 she was named Miss NorCal USA and went on to compete in the Miss California USA contest, finishing as the third runner up out of 86 contestants.

How Did Athenna Crosby Know Matthew Perry?

Athenna and Matthew met each other through mutual friends, and she spoke about their bond in an Instagram Story post on November 1, writing, “Instagram Story post on November 1, “Rest in peace my friend.” Athenna went on to explain, “I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally. I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy,” after photos emerged of the pair having lunch the day before his death. She added that Matthew was an “extremely private person,” which she “respected.”

Athenna described Matthew as being in “extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life. He was so happy and vibrant.” She asked followers, “Please refrain from any speculation surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this Earth,” adding, “Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend.”