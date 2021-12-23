If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that hangovers Are. The. Worst. Thankfully, your favorite celebrities aren’t immune to a good ole’ binge-drink every now and then and have shared their go-to cures over the years. #Blessed.

According to Lady Gaga, it’s all about preparation. “Croissants the morning before a party are good for hangovers. Also green juice, although I still think health drinks taste like feet,” she told U.K.’s Daily Record. “And finally, a good yoga session. Gotta sweat out the whiskey from last night’s jam session.”

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant once said, “After a night out on the town, I find a plateful of spaghetti bolognese works wonders for me,” the actor told the Herald Sun in 2009. In fact, Cara Delevigne also agrees on spaghetti. However, she prefers to eat hers “in bed.”

Katy Perry, on the other hand, is a firm believer in a combination of necessities. “In-N-Out Burger is the cure. Also Sprite, meditation and just sleeping the whole day away,” she told the Daily Record. Sounds about right.

As for celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, the talented food writer from across the pond suggested one of her very own recipes to ease the pain. “Try my Eggs in Purgatory recipe,” she told the Daily Mail. “I’m not saying that New Year’s Day has to mean you have a hangover, but after that evening of almost-enforced carousing, this dish of eggs cooked in a fiery tomato sauce can feel like heaven.”

And what about the royals? We can’t vouch for this one, but it’s been rumored that Prince Harry likes to ease his hangovers with strawberry milkshakes. Hey, it can’t hurt to try!

From the sane to the straight-up, “Wait, what?” we’ve got you covered … just in time for International Hangover Day. (You’re welcome).

