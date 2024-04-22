MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski tied the knot with cohost Joe Scarborough in November 2018. Before that, however, she was married to WABC-TV’s James Patrick Hoffer from October 1993 to 2016, and they welcomed two kids together.

Who Are Mika Brzezinski’s Daughters With Ex-Husband James Patrick Hoffer?

After their wedding in 1993, Mika and James, whom she met while they worked together at WTIC-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, welcomed daughter Emilie Hoffer in 1996. She graduated with an undergraduate degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University and was a member of the class of 2020 at the McCourt School of Public Policy, where she studied development policy, according to Georgetown Public Policy Review. She also competed in track and field during her time at Johns Hopkins.

Mika and James’ second daughter, Carlie Hoffer, was born in 1998. She is a master’s candidate at Sotheby’s Institute of Art and works as a freelance art curator, according to her LinkedIn.

Mika sat down for an interview with Carlie on MSNBC in 2022, where she revealed that her daughters were her biggest achievement. She also offered career advice to her daughter, telling her to “relax” and “enjoy the moment” while she’s young as opposed to always feeling like she needs to rush into her next big move.

“The truth is, you have so much time,” Mika said. “It’s OK. You have way more time than you think.”

Do Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Have Kids?

Mika and James finalized their divorce in 2016, with an MSNBC spokesperson telling Page Six at the time that she was “really grateful that it was done amicably and in private.” She and Joe announced their engagement in May 2017, and the couple tied the knot more than a year later.

Though Mika and Joe do not have any kids together, he has four children from previous marriages. The former politician welcomed sons Joey and Andrew with ex-wife Melanie Hinton, whom he was married to from 1986 to 1999. He later welcomed daughter Kate and son Jack during his marriage to Susan Waren, which lasted from 2001 to 2013.

Are Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Having Marriage Trouble?

Mika and Joe are currently experiencing some trouble in paradise, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on April 5, 2024. “Mika has reached her limit with Joe’s constant interruptions during their show, Morning Joe, and in their personal lives,” the insider said. “This frustration culminated in a dramatic confrontation that has affected both their professional dynamic and their relationship.”

Mika recently shocked staff at MSNBC by scolding her husband on air for interrupting her, prompting concerns that the two might need a break from each other. “Given the challenges of working with one’s partner, Joe and Mika may benefit from taking some time apart to cool down and address their issues,” another source said. “Something has to give — because the current situation is not sustainable!”