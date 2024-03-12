Five months after his untimely death, details regarding Matthew Perry’s 2009 will, including who he named as executors and beneficiaries to his $1 million estate, have been revealed.

Who Are the Executors in Matthew Perry’s Will?

Matthew named his longtime business manager, Lisa Ferguson, and producer and writer Robin Ruzan as coexecutors of his estate. Robin is the ex-wife of actor Mike Myers, and executive producer of the TV game show Celebrity Liar, on which the Serving Sara actor appeared in three episodes in 2010.

Who Are the Beneficiaries in Matthew Perry’s Will?

The late Friends star requested that most of his estate be placed in a trust, called the “Alvy Singer Living Trust,” seemingly named after Woody Allen’s character in the 1977 film Annie Hall.

Among those named as beneficiaries in the comedy legend’s will include his father, John Perry, mother, Suzanne Morrison, half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, according to documents reviewed by In Touch.

When Did Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn Date?

Matthew and Rachel dated for two years before their split in 2005. However, the couple seemed to end their relationship on good terms, as Matthew described Rachel as “the ex-girlfriend of his dream” in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The late actor gushed about Rachel to The Evening Standard during their two-year relationship, telling the outlet that he was “very committed” to the athlete and “not some selfish guy who just wants to hang out with friends.”

“I want to spend time with my girlfriend and explore what it means to have a much closer relationship than I’ve previously had time for,” he said.

At the time of the former couple’s breakup, which came the same year Matthew wrapped Friends after 10 seasons, a source close to them told People that “there was no drama involved” in their split. Instead, the decision was made by Matthew so he could focus on his sobriety, the insider claimed at the time.

Where Is Matthew Perry’s Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Dunn Now?

Rachel was still an active athlete as of 2023, and the netball player posted semi-regular updates about her games and sports activities via Instagram.

In September 2023, Rachel announced that she would be stepping into her first “off court role” as a technical coach for the netball league Severn Stars.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Rachel wrote, “As a West Midlands resident it is great to have this opportunity with a local team. Stars have recruited a great blend of returning and fresh faces and I am excited to see what the team can do in the 2024 season.”