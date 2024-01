There were several shocking deaths in 2023, though one of the most surprising was Bryan Randall. On August 5, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, died at 57 after a secret three-year battle with ALS. “He had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister,” Sandra’s sister, Gesine, said.

Lisa Marie Presley

February 1, 1968 – January 12, 2023

Julian Sands

January 4, 1958 – January 13, 2023

Raquel Welch

September 5, 1940 – February 15, 2023

Richard Belzer

August 4, 1944 – February 19, 2023

Tom Sizemore

November 29, 1961 – March 3, 2023

Jerry Springer

February 13, 1944 – April 27, 2023

Tina Turner

November 26, 1939 – May 24, 2023

Treat Williams

December 1, 1951 – June 12, 2023

Tony Bennett

August 3, 1926 – July 21, 2023

Sinead O’Connor

December 8, 1966 – July 26, 2023

Paul Reubens

August 27, 1952 – July 30, 2023

Angus Cloud

July 10, 1998 – July 31, 2023

Jimmy Buffet

December 25, 1946 – September 1, 2023

Suzanne Sommers

October 16, 1946 – October 15, 2023

Matthew Perry

August 19, 1969 – October 28, 2023

Ryan O’Neal

April 20, 1941 – December 8, 2023