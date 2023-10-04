TLC’s Family S.O.S. With Jo Frost went off the air in 2013, though star Jo Frost has kept busy since she was first introduced to fans. You may remember the British television personality from episodes of the U.K.’s Supernanny — which was also a huge success in the U.S. — and today, she is still, well, superwoman! While the childcare expert hasn’t been onscreen for some time, fans are curious about what she’s been up to today.

How Did Jo Frost Become ‘Supernanny’?

In an interview with The Independent in May 2013, the former reality star — who’s been deemed the modern-day Mary Poppins due to her tight skirts and heels — explained that she’s always had a knack for family discipline, despite not having any formal training. “I can assess the situation or somebody pretty quickly. I can look at a photo and tell you about your child’s temperament and personality. All that scans in seconds.”

She added that although she received her fair share of criticism for her lack of qualifications, she felt ready to take on a big undertaking at the time, like Family S.O.S. “When you’ve done over 100,000 hours, what labels you an expert?” Jo said at the time. “Reading a text book? Passing an exam? But it’s also my make-up as well. I’m highly intuitive — highly. You can say as much to me with what you don’t say as what you do say. How you sit. How you don’t sit.”

What Other Reality TV Shows Did Jo Frost Star On?

Jo made her reality TV debut on the British version Supernanny, which aired from 2004 until 2008. Meanwhile, an American version of the show aired from 2005 until 2011 and briefly returned for more episodes in 2020. Jo later began starring on Family S.O.S. in 2013.

Unfortunately, Family S.O.S. didn’t even last two months. But don’t worry, she’s been keeping busy in recent years. Following the TLC show, Jo went on to star on Jo Frost: Nanny On Tour from 2015 until 2016. The show documented her traveling to different U.S. cities to work with families who desperately need her help with their badly behaved children, similar to her previous shows. Before arriving, she observed the family via surveillance cameras in the home to find out exactly what challenges the parents faced, and then tackled them with a bit of tough love.

While starring on Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour, she also went on world tours where she conducted “a series of live seminars where I get to talk professionally and have a laugh with the parents as well.”

She has continued a career in reality TV by starring in Jo Frost On Britain’s Killer Kids in 2017 and The Parent Jury in 2021.

Jo Frost Has Also Written Books

In addition to being a reality star, Jo has also published several books about taking care of babies and toddlers. Some of her books include Jo Frost’s Confident Baby Care, which was published in August 2007, followed by Jo Frost’s Confident Toddler Care: The Ultimate Guide to The Toddler Years in June 2011, Jo Frost’s Toddler SOS: Solutions for the Trying Toddler Years in February 2013 and Jo Frost’s Toddler Rules: Your 5-Step Guide to Shaping Proper Behavior in February 2014.

Where Is Jo Frost Now and What Is She Up To Today?

When she’s not working — yes, she has some downtime! — Jo enjoys spending time with her husband, Darrin Jackson, who previously worked as a production manager on her show.

While their relationship is still going strong and she regularly posts photos with Darrin on social media, she previously admitted that spending so much time with other families nearly cost her their relationship. In 2015, Jo shared, “You love what you do, but you love the man that you’re with, and you feel constantly torn because you love both.”

In 2020, Jo opened up about whether or not she plans on having kids with Darrin. She told OK Magazine that she liked the “idea” of becoming a mother at some point, though she and her husband weren’t ready to start a family quite yet.

“The idea of kids seems nice but we’ve never been in the space where we’ve said, ‘Let’s have children,'” she revealed.

Despite Jo not being on television, she does continue to help families online. In June 2023, she recently gave her opinion on the term “gentle parenting,” which found confusing and unclear.

“What does gentle parenting mean apart from the fact that we must as parents become more conscious of meeting our children’s needs?” she told Yahoo Life. “Some will say it means no discipline and no consequences at all and others will say it does. That’s my point, nobody is quite clear.”

She also reiterated that despite new parenting techniques trending over the years, her beliefs have always stayed consistent. “My philosophy and my style has always been for parents to become confident in the process of understanding the gray area, the middle of parenting,” she says. “It’s about understanding the importance of how you intuitively and objectively, with assertiveness, connect with your family. I think that’s really important for families to understand, especially the newer generation when we are living in a world that is so polarized with parenting advice.”