Jeanne Covey was first introduced to fans on TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, where she shared her struggles after spending much of her life battling obesity. At the time, the Texas native lived in a disorganized home with a pack of dogs and was cared for by her ailing mother and schizophrenic father. Fans are curious about where the reality TV alum is now following her time on the series.

Who Is Jeanne Covery From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’?

Jeanne was 39 years old when she appeared on season 7 of the series in 2019. During her TLC debut, she weighed 702 pounds and relied heavily on her mother for assistance with daily activities, which included bathing, using the bathroom and eating.

“I hate my life. I feel like I’m living the same miserable day over and over again,” she said in a confessional interview. “I’m hardly able to move because of my size. So most of the day, I can’t even get up from my chair. And when I do, I’m not able to go far. So I have to use a portable toilet to go to the bathroom.”

Jeanne sought out the show’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now, to help with her weight loss, who called her state “critical.” While Jeanne was interested in weight loss surgery, the medical professional said her real problem was her eating disorder.

“Because before we even consider any weight loss surgery, I will need to see evidence that you’re willing to put forth the effort to change,” he explained. “Because eventually, you’re gonna need to work to address what has been driving you to eat.”

Unfortunately, after her appointment, Jeanne’s mother fell ill and while in the hospital, she also found out her father had died.

TLC

The episode ended with Jeanne focused on getting past the death of her father and accepting that it wasn’t the “right time to give up food.”

“Maybe in the future, if I have the chance, I can try and get help and weight loss surgery again,” Jeanne explained. “I’m not in a place physically or mentally to do that. I’m proud of how hard I tried and how hard I pushed myself.”

Where Is ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Jeanne Covey Now?

Jeanne has lived a relatively quiet life since her appearance on the TLC series. While her Instagram is set to private, Jeanne shares updates via her fan page on Facebook, with her most recent update on January 16.

“Sometimes it’s better to just distance yourself from certain people in your life without explaining why,” she wrote as a status update. “No need to reopen a healing wound … Just let go with good wishes and continue on your way.”