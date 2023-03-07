Jared Fogle went from famed Subway sandwich chain spokesman to serving a prison sentence for child pornography charges. As Investigation Discovery’s three-hour docuseries, Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster, debuts on Monday March 6, 2023, keep reading to find out when he will get out of prison, his net worth and more.

When Was Jared Fogle Sentenced?

Subway dropped Jared as their spokesman on the day he was arrested in 2015 following an FBI investigation and raid of his Zionsville, Indiana home. Jared pled guilty that same year to possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have commercial sex with a minor. He allegedly paid a 17-year-old girl he met online to engage in sex acts with him during a 2012 visit to New York City.

Jared was sentenced on November 19, 2015, to 188 months in prison, which is just over 15 years. He began serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood, in Colorado.

When Will Jared Fogle Get Out of Prison?

Jared’s earliest scheduled release date is March 24, 2029, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons online records. At that time, he will be 51 years old. The former sandwich pitchman must complete at least 85 percent of his sentence, which equates to a minimum of 13 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

In 2019, Jared’s lawyer asked that he be able to seek help for a “medical problem.” Defense attorney Jeremy Margolis said his client “has already sought evaluation by a world class psychiatrist experienced in these matters and he will seek appropriate treatment.”

Jared was attacked in 2016 in FCI Englewood’s prison yard by fellow inmate Steven J. Nigg and was left with a bloodied nose and face. Steven was serving a 15-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What Is Jared Fogle’s Net Worth?

The convicted felon still has quite a bit of money, with a net worth of $4 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After losing 245 pounds between 1998 and 1999 by eating a diet primarily made up of Subway sandwiches, he became the company’s spokesman and starred in over 300 commercials. Jared also found work as a motivational speaker and in his heyday, he was earning approximately $2 million per year. It is estimated that at the height of his career, Jared was worth as much as $15 million.

Was Jared Fogle Married?

Jared has two ex-wives. He wed first wife Elizabeth Christie on October 14, 2001. The pair divorced in October 2007 and they did not have any children. Jared tied the knot with Kathleen McLaughlin in 2010, but she filed for divorce on August 19, 2015, hours after he agreed to the plea deal that sent him to prison. Their divorce was finalized on November 16, 2015, three days before Jared received his prison sentence. He agreed to pay a divorce settlement of $7 million to Kathleen.

Did Jared Fogle Have Children?

Jared and Kathleen share two children. The son Brady was born in 2011, while daughter Quinn arrived two years later in 2013. Kathleen received sole custody of both kids upon Jared’s incarceration.