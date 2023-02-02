Ex on the Beach Couples introduces a whole new meaning to trouble in paradise! The new MTV reality dating series brings a dramatic twist, as viewers follow six couples that plan to get engaged but soon feel pulled back by their past lovers. Since the show takes place on a scenic beach, per the title, where exactly was the new series filmed?

Keep reading to learn more about where Ex on the Beach Couples was filmed.

What Is ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ About?

The series’ synopsis describes the MTV romance-drama show as a “series of intense challenges to [couples’] relationship[s]” and notes that the “couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after.”

“In a dramatic finale, the couples will choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever,” the plot reads.

To make the storyline even juicier, (and awkward), the couples had to live with their exes and current partners in the same villa.

MTV (2)

Where Was ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ Filmed?

According to multiple outlets, the series was filmed at an extravagant villa in Spain’s Gran Canaria Island.

Since this is the spinoff’s debut season, the Spain location is the first time the show was shot there. As for the original Ex on the Beach series, each season filming location differed. Seasons 1, 2, 8 and 11 were all filmed in the Costa del Sol region of Marbella, Spain. Season 3, however, was set in the stunning tourist destination Cancun, Mexico, whereas season 4 was shot in Algarve, Portugal.

Several other seasons of Ex on the Beach were filmed in multiple international destinations. Season 5 took place in Koh Samui, Thailand, season 6 was filmed in Crete, Greece, season 7 was set in Bali, Indonesia and season 9 was held in Tulum, Mexico.

Who Is in the ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ Cast?

The cast includes Ben and Jade, in addition to his ex Kellie, Jamie and Thailah and her ex Charlie, Jake and Holly alongside his ex Pala, Liam and Leylah and her ex Samura, Sorinn and Lola in addition to her former lover Christopher, and Spari and Shayla along with his former lady Ri.

Most of the cast consists of United Kingdom-based and Australia-based couples.

How to Watch ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’

The spinoff show will exclusively premiere on MTV on Thursday, February 9, at 9 p.m. ET, but it will not be streaming for free on any available platforms.

The series’ predecessor, Ex on the Beach, though, can be streamed via Paramount+.