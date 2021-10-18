Kourtney Kardashian is looking forward to becoming Mrs. Travis Barker after the Blink-182 rocker popped the question in Montecito, California, over the weekend. The next big question fans are wondering are when will they get married?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and drummer, 45, have yet to announce a wedding date but fans are still counting down the days until they say “I do” following his romantic proposal on Sunday, October 17.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

With his 46th birthday coming up in November, some speculate that Kourtney and Travis will plan an intimate ceremony before the end of the year while others wonder if the couple would rather wait until 2022, likely so friends and family can join.

Luckily, fans of the engaged duo can expect to watch the very moment the “Adam’s Song” hitmaker got down on one knee outside of the Rosewood Miramar hotel on her family’s new reality series.

Kris Jenner has been in the process of “negotiating terms and conditions” for Kourtney and Travis’ wedding to be shown on their upcoming Hulu show, a source exclusively told In Touch following the couple’s engagement announcement.

“The engagement will be aired on the Kardashian’s new Hulu series,” added the insider, noting a televised wedding will also be discussed to be part of the contract “once Kourtney and Travis decide on a date.”

This will be marriage No. 3 for Travis, who was previously wed to his first ex-wife, Melissa Kennedy, from 2001 to 2002. He later tied the knot with former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, with whom he was married from 2004 to 2008 and shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

After news broke of Kravis’ engagement, Shanna, 46, seemingly reacted to the pair’s upcoming nuptials in a post via her Instagram Stories, reading, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and father of her three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, “found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” another source told In Touch exclusively about his reaction.

Kris, of course, was over the moon after learning her eldest daughter would be getting hitched. “Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!” the momager, 65, gushed about the friends-turned-future newlyweds. “Love you guys!!!!!!”