Orlando Brown was picked up from jail by Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn following his December 2022 arrest and the entire journey is set to be documented on season 2 of Bad Boys Texas. But why was the former Disney Channel star behind bars? Keep scrolling to find out what Orlando Brown was in jail for.

Why Was Orlando Bloom Arrested?

The That’s So Raven actor was arrested on December 22, 2022, and taken into custody for domestic violence after an incident involving his brother Matthew Sanders.

According to the police report obtained by In Touch, Sanders and Brown were outside of the home the Disney alum was living in when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Sanders stated he was currently renovating the home and didn’t live at the residence. After explaining that he let Brown stay at the house instead of sending him to a homeless shelter, Sanders claimed Brown was going “crazy” inside the residence. Sanders also told officials he believed that Brown was going to assault him with weapons that included a hammer and knife blade.

Following the incident, Brown was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence — cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force — and transported to the Allen County Jail.

On February 16, he entered a plea in lieu of a jury trial for reduced charges and the case was finished the same day. He was fined and released with a suspended sentence.

Is Orlando Brown Coming Back to Television?

The child star is set to return to TV screens in Zeus Networks’ Bad Boys Texas, which is executively produced by reality TV personality Natalie Nunn. The April 2023 premiere documented the Bravo alum as she picked him up outside of the Allen County Jail.

Joining season 2 of the series, which is a spinoff of Bad Boys: Los Angeles, the Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off alum joins a star-studded cast including B2K’s Raz B and Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Prince. According to the network, the cast will be hosting and performing at clubs across the state all while “bonding over drinks and flying fists.”