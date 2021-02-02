This article was originally published on Sleep Good CBD. To view the original article, click here.

As many of you already know, both CBD and THC are two active compounds present in the cannabis plant. These two prominent cannabinoids are believed to provide a large number of health benefits. As they are derived from the same plant, both of these compounds have a lot of similarities, however, they have some differences too. Below, we list some of the important differences between these two compounds for helping you to find out which is the ideal choice for you.

Is There Any Difference In The Chemical Structure Between CBD And THC?

The molecular structure of both CBD and THC are the same. They contain 30 hydrogen atoms along with 21 carbon atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. But, how the atoms are arranged is different in these two compounds. The difference in the effects created by these compounds in the human body is attributed to these particular arrangements.

Both these cannabinoids have a structure that is similar to the endocannabinoids that are produced by your body naturally. Hence, they can mimic these endocannabinoids for interacting with different systems in your body thereby affecting their working. This is how CBD and THC produce different effects on the human body.

Can CBD And THC Create Psychoactive Effects?

Even though both these compounds are derived from the same plant, they differ in their properties. As many of you know, cannabis/marijuana is known across the world for its ability to induce “high” in people. This effect is created by THC, which is the psychoactive compound present in this plant. THC has the ability to create intoxicating effects in people, and if used for a long period, it will also create addiction. You have to be very cautious when consuming products that contain THC.

On the other hand, CBD is not a psychoactive compound, and it does not have the ability to create intoxicating effects. Therefore, CBD is safe for human use. However, when using CBD products, you have to make sure that they do not contain high concentrations of THC.

Usually, CBD will be derived from the hemp plant, which is a type of cannabis. Hemp is specifically used for industrial purposes and will contain only a negligible amount of THC, which is almost 0.3% or less. Hence, you can consume hemp-derived CBD products without worrying about mind-altering effects, as a low amount of THC will not produce any intoxicating effects. But if the CBD is derived from cannabis, then it may contain high concentrations of THC, resulting in intoxicating effects. Therefore, you have to make sure that the CBD product you are using is produced from hemp plant.

Are CBD And THC Legal?

CBD is now considered a legal compound, and you can use this compound without any worries. However, THC is still an illegal compound, as it can create intoxicating effects and addiction. Hence, you can get in trouble if you consume products that have a high concentration of THC. The maximum amount of THC permitted in a product is 0.3%. Therefore, when buying a CBD product, you have to make sure that it does not contain THC over this threshold.

How These Compounds Affect Your Body?

CBD and THC has the ability to interact with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your body. This system has the responsibility to regulate a large number of functions in your body. CBD and THC can interact with this system for creating different effects. The interaction between these compounds and the ECS results in the release of neurotransmitters in the brain. These are chemicals that relay different messages between the cells and they also have a great role in regulating pain, sleep, stress, immune function and a lot more.

However, the effects created by CBD and THC in your body are different. THC will create a high and sedative feeling in people by interacting with the CB1 receptors. But CBD binds weakly with these receptors, hence, they won’t create any mind-altering effects.

What Are The Benefits Of CBD And THC?

Both CBD and THC is found to provide a large number of health benefits. They can provide relief from some of the same conditions, i.e., some of the common CBD benefits are the same as the benefits provided by the THC. But CBD will not create the euphoric effect associated with THC, hence, it considered to be safer for human use.

Some of the common conditions and diseases that CBD found to relieve include pain, inflammation, seizures, nausea, migraines, anxiety, depression, stress, heart diseases, skin diseases, sleeping disorders, etc.

THC is mainly used for relieving different health problems such as pain, nausea, insomnia, glaucoma, muscle spasticity, low appetite, anxiety, and more.

Do They Have Any Side Effects?

Both CBD and THC are found to create some side effects too. Some of the side effects that are commonly associated with THC include coordination problems, increased heart rate, red eyes, dry mouth, slower reaction time and memory loss.

When compared to THC, CBD does not create severe side effects. Some of the common side effects related to CBD include diarrhea, changes in appetite and weight, dry mouth, and drowsiness.