Travis Kelce was amped up. “We’re finally getting the juices going, playing our best ball at the right time, and how can you not get excited about that? It’s the best feeling in the world,” he gushed during the January 31 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, a few days after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship. Jason, 36, then jokingly gave a little credit to his brother’s girlfriend of six months: “Shoutout to Taylor Swift…who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year.” Added Travis, 34: “Thanks for joining the team!”

She’s definitely his good luck charm. “With all of the craziness surrounding the Super Bowl, both Taylor and Travis have been walking on air,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the pair, who seemingly blurted their first public “I love yous” to each other during their embrace on the field after the January 28 game. “They’re so caught up in this moment that those close to Travis wouldn’t be shocked if he impulsively proposed to her after the big game in Las Vegas — it feels written in the stars! And it’s not like he hasn’t already been contemplating asking her to marry him.”

She’s already considered one of the Kelces. “We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor,” Jason said on the podcast, which Travis confirmed with, “The only people that mattered.”

Just Say Yes

And he intends to make it official. “Travis has been ring shopping. Taylor would love something classic, like an emerald-cut diamond, and of course it will be huge,” says the source, noting that his mom, Donna, had a “hilarious reaction” to the news: “She pointed out that she gave Taylor a ring first — it’s the one she’s been wearing that has a mini replica of his jersey!”

When will the tight end take a knee? Sports betting sites were offering odds that he’d propose to Taylor, 34, at the Super Bowl, while fans couldn’t help but notice that the lovebirds would already be in Las Vegas, the mecca for quickie weddings. “It would be pretty epic to pop the question at the stadium,” says the source.

It worked for his teammate, Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback famously asked wife Brittany to marry him in a flower-bedecked luxury suite at the Chiefs’ home field, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after receiving his Super Bowl ring in 2020. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Brittany gushed. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me.”

That’s a lot to live up to. “Travis wants their engagement story to be just as romantic, if not more,” says the source. “He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football. He’s fully committed to their relationship.”

As is Taylor. “There’s no doubt she’ll say yes without a second thought,” says the source. “Her head is in the clouds.” The one person who could drag her back down to Earth? Her mom, Andrea. “She’s happy for Taylor, but she’s also very practical and has reminded her to think about a prenup,” says the source, adding that Travis, who’s worth about $40 million, “wouldn’t mind because he has his own money.”

Wildest Dreams

They’re both prepared to splurge on a lavish wedding. “Taylor will go all out,” says the source, who expects her to throw a star-studded, multi-day bash at her Rhode Island estate, “which is especially romantic in the springtime, because of all the flowers.” (In her song “The Last Great American Dynasty,” Taylor sings of the home’s previous owner’s high society wedding as “charming, if a little gauche.”)

As for the bridal party? “Between all his teammates and her extended squad, the guest list will be huge,” says the source. “We’re talking at least 12 bridesmaids — and counting. This will no doubt be the wedding of the year.”

But first, a proposal. “It’s not a question of if, it’s when,” says the source. “They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”