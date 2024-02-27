Don Lemon was a news anchor for CNN for almost two decades before his abrupt firing in April 2023. The journalist may not have had a happy send-off from the political network, but he reportedly earned a massive payout after he filed a lawsuit against his former employer. Now, Don’s net worth will almost triple.

What Is Don Lemon’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, the Louisiana native has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Did Don Lemon Receive in CNN Lawsuit?

Two months before Don got the boot from CNN, he was suspended after saying Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her “prime.”

“A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” he said.

Don later apologized for his ageist remarks, but the damage was clearly done.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” he wrote in a statement posted on X on April 23, 2023. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

CNN confirmed his departure in a statement but quickly challenged Don’s claims that he was fired without warning.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” the network wrote in an online statement. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Don was axed ​toughly three years before his contract with CNN expired, leading him and the media outlet to battle out a lawsuit in court.

In February 2024, the reporter earned an estimated $24.5 million payout, according to TheWrap. The large lump sum was reportedly the same amount of money Don would have received if he worked through the entirety of his contract.

How Does Don Lemon Make Money Now?

Less than one month after the TV personality announced his newly open schedule, Elon Musk offered him a new career opportunity.

“Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger,” the X owner replied to Don’s statement on May 9, 2023.

After turning the idea into a reality, Don announced his new show in January 2024.

“I’ve heard you … and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!” he wrote via X. “My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening.”