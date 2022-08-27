What’s his name? Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020, but she has yet to reveal his moniker. Obviously, fans of the “Moment for Life” rapper are curious to find out the boy’s name. So, what did she name baby No. 1? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Nicki and Kenneth’s son’s name.

When Did Nicki Minaj Annouce Her Pregnancy?

The “Super Bass” singer first revealed she was pregnant with their first child in July 2020.

“#Preggers,” she simply captioned her announcement with a yellow heart emoji. The songstress was glowing in a bright yellow curly-haired wig, colorful bikini top and bedazzled high platform shoes.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement [and] gratitude. Thank you all for the well-wishes,” she captioned a second photo from the colorful photo shoot that showed her relaxing on a pink couch.

When Did Nicki Minaj Give Birth?

Nicki and Kenneth — who tied the knot in October 2019 — welcomed their son on September 30, 2020.

What Did Nicki Name Baby No. 1?

While the “Moment For Life” singer hasn’t revealed her son’s name, the New York native has dropped some hints.

Following his birth, Nicki revealed in a chat with fans that she almost named her first son Ninja.

“You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it,” she shared on her fan radio in January 2021. “A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, ‘Nah.’ His name was going to be Ninja.”

In September 2021, the songstress uploaded a video of her son playing with his dad. Nicki referred to the little one as ‘Papa’ throughout the clip, causing speculation about his possible moniker. However, the rap icon will often hashtag the word “papa” or “papa bear” in reference to her son.

Her fan base known as the Barbz has nicknamed her son Simba.

What Has Nicki Minaj Said About Being a Mom?

Nicki has been largely private regarding her first child, but she’s opened up in the past about having a “painful” experience while breastfeeding her son.

Initially worried he wouldn’t latch onto her breast, she was pleased to report that he had no issues in the hospital.

“But breastfeeding is very painful,” she confessed in a December 2020 Q&A with fans. “Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”