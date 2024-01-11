Comedian Katt Williams began making headlines again in January 2024 after an appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. The comedian slammed several celebrities, but what did Katt say about Steve Harvey?

What Did Katt Williams Say About Steve Harvey?

Katt went in hard on several different prominent Black actors and comedians in Hollywood, but Steve was the only one he referred to as a “country-bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head.”

The Friday After Next star also claimed that Steve was bald, stole an idea from Mark Curry to use as his own and that Katt destroyed Steve in a comedy battle.

“Steve told you that he stopped doing stand-up because he has seven TV shows. The only problem is when he stopped stand-up, he didn’t have those seven TV shows,” Katt said during one rant. “He stopped stand-up because he got in a comedy battle called The Championship of Stand-up Comedy with one Katt Williams in Detroit in front of 10,000 people and lost. Because Katt Williams said he was actually bald and that was a wig. And I went in, and that’s why he couldn’t do stand-up anymore.”

Katt also made some bold claims about Steve’s idea for his show The Steve Harvey Show.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had…Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit,” Katt said to Shannon.

Has Steve Harvey Responded to Katt Williams’ Comments?

On January 7, 2024, Steve took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and seemingly responded to Katt’s claims.

The Family Feud host shared a clip of the game show where he addressed the audience.

Jason Davis / Getty Images

“No, you ain’t gotta tell nobody nothing. All you got to do is be it. You don’t have to open your mouth,” Steve said, and then went on to quote Psalms 23:5. “‘He prepares a table in the presence of mine enemies’, he do it all the time. All my haters? I ain’t gotta say nothing to them. They got TV. They can cut they TV on seven days a week. All that hate? ‘Man, he on there.’”

In the retweet of the video clip, Steve wrote, “You don’t have to address your haters.”

Who Else Did Katt Williams Slam on Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast?

Katt didn’t hold back during his appearance on ​“Club Shay Shay,” and he slammed other prominent stars like Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker. The First Sunday star implied that Kevin’s success wasn’t through his own achievements and instead called the Jumanji star a “plant.”

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Katt told Shannon. “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No. We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person.”

The comedian also implied that Chris had a connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, calling him “Epstein Island Chris Tucker, not Smokey.” Smokey was the character Chris played in the 1995 film Friday.