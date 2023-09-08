Is it strike three for Family Feud host Steve Harvey’s marriage? According to a nasty online rumor, the comedian’s wife, Marjorie, stepped out on her husband of 16 years and cheated with their chef and bodyguard. Now Steve, 66, is breaking his silence, insisting, “I’m fine. Marjorie is fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though.” (Marjorie, 58, has also denied the cheating allegations.)

Steve’s response is classic, a source tells In Touch. “Not much rattles him. And he and Marjorie have a great marriage, so to him something like this is actually laughable.