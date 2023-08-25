Kevin Hart learned a valuable (yet painful) lesson in August 2023: Don’t attempt to sprint a 40-yard dash in your 40s. The comedian revealed what happened to put him in a wheelchair when he tried to race former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley.

What Happened to Kevin Hart?

Kevin took to Instagram on August 23 to reveal that he is in a wheelchair after tearing core muscles in a 40-yard dash against Stevan.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed but I’m in a wheelchair,” he said in a video. “Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, try to go out there and do some young some young man stuff and I was told to sit my ass down.”

Kevin went on to explain that he and Stevan got into a “debate” about which one of them was faster. “Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Steven said, ‘Kev ain’t no way you gonna beat me,’” he continued.

They decided to see for themselves and race in a 40-yard dash, but the race backfired for Kevin.

“I blew all my s–t,” he said. “Tore my lower abdomen. My abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. “I can’t walk. Sit my ass down.”

Hip abductors are muscles that contribute to “the movement of the leg away from the midline of the body,” according to Healthline.

The Jumanji star insisted that the injuries were a result of him trying to do this race at 44 years old. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real to all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above,” he said. “It’s not a game. Respect that age, respect that age or that age will make you respect it.”

In the caption, Kevin added, “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f–k am I doing???? I blew my s–t….I’m done. FML.”

How Long Will Kevin Hart Be in a Wheelchair?

Kevin revealed that he will be in a wheelchair for “about six to eight” weeks, but he did not share any details on the recovery process.

Kevin Hart Shared a Lighthearted Update on His Injuries

Thankfully, Kevin appears to be in good spirits despite his situation. On August 24, he took to Instagram again to give a lighthearted update on his injuries and his friends’ reactions to the news.

“I’m getting all types of calls,” Kevin began. “I’m getting calls from, from friends, athletes, everybody, everybody starts off the same, man. ‘What the, what the f–k ? What the f–k were you thinking? How you do that, man? You’re supposed to be in shape.’ B—h, I am in shape. This ain’t got nothing to do with being in shape. I’m talking about a hard effort, run.”

Kevin then showed off his wheelchair and expressed how difficult it is to get around. He also gave a somewhat graphic depiction of how his lower body looks after the race.

“My d–k looks like a thumb and everything is swollen. Balls got big as hell… Balls look like my fist. Can’t move my goddamn legs all from “on your mark, get set, go.’ Never again,” he added.

Still, the Ride Along actor promised he’ll be back and better than ever once he’s recovered.

“Never again to every friend that has called me and that has laughed at me,” he said. “Oh boy, after this 6 to 8 weeks when I get back to functioning, I’m gonna light your asses up. … We’ll be back. This road to recovery is gonna be real.”