Years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in August 2019, courts finally unsealed documents that mention several names of actors, celebrities, politicians and more in the lawsuit filed against him and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s cohort, by Virginia Giuffre. But, whose names are in the documents?

Whose Names Are Listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘List’?

Epstein’s “list,” as it’s been referred to by the public for years, is actually compiled of hundreds of pages of court documents stemming from the lawsuit filed by Giuffre. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska evaluated the documents and ruled in December 2023 that the information be released due to the fact that much of the information contained within them was already public knowledge.

The documents mentioned a wide array of people including Epstein’s accusers, staff of his who had already spoken to tabloids, witnesses from Maxwell’s trial and more, and a name being mentioned does not indicate any sort of wrongdoings. However, there were several names that were bolded due to their association with Epstein throughout the years.

Some of the most notable names mentioned were former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. The documents also included references to magician David Copperfield, Prince Andrew, Stephen Hawking, actor Kevin Spacey and Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

Prince Andrew Was Accused of Sexual Assault in Epstein Lawsuit

The documents unsealed on January 3, 2024, alleged that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted a woman named Johanna Sjoberg who claims she was recruited by Epstein to work as a masseuse. Sjoberg also said that the ​disgraced British royal also used a puppet in the likeness of himself to grope Giuffre at the same time.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied all of the allegations of sexual activity with any of the women who have accused Epstein of sexual misconduct. He also largely stayed out of the spotlight after his interview with the BBC in 2019 defending his friendship with Epstein, which elicited outrage from the public.

Epstein Offered a Reward to Cover Up Claim of Stephen Hawking’s Underage Orgy

Perhaps one of the more shocking names on Epstein’s list was Hawking. Documents revealed that Giuffre claimed the Cambridge professor took part in an underage orgy in the Virgin Islands. They also show an email sent from Epstein to Maxwell in 2015 asking her to find people to disprove Giuffre’s allegations.

“You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints [sic], family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy,” the email read.

Months before Epstein was charged with child sex offenses, Hawking visited the financier’s island as part of a conference Epstein funded. Photos later showed Hawking at a barbecue on Little St. James.