1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has seemingly let fans know what she’s looking for in potential new suitors after becoming a widow following the death of husband Caleb Willingham.

In a Sunday, July 9, TikTok video, Tammy, 36, stared into the camera as a man’s voice said, “If you’re not obsessed with me, you’re not my type bitch,” while raising her hand up and shaking her head at the end to seemingly prove she meant it.

The reality star still appeared to have memories of Caleb, as Tammy was still wearing her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her left-hand ring finger. She disabled the comments section of her video, so there was no indication to how fans reacted.

The news of Caleb’s death broke on June 30, when his brother announced the tragic loss via Facebook. “Today GOD called my big brother home,” Caleb’s brother wrote. “R.I.P. Caleb Willingham … You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

The following day, Tammy broke her silence about her husband’s death. “Rip sweet angel.You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” she shared via Instagram.

Tammy met Caleb while they were both residing in a food addiction rehab center in Ohio. They wed in a sunflower-themed ceremony at the facility in November 2022. Fans watched their nuptials and reception during 1000-Lb. Sisters‘ season finale which aired on March 21, 2023.

After the TLC star was released and moved home to Kentucky in February 2022, the two appeared to drift apart and their relationship became long-distance. Fans began to speculate that the pair may have split when Tammy changed her surname on TikTok from Willingham back to her Slaton in April 2023.

That same month, Caleb revealed in a surfaced post allegedly from his private Facebook page that Tammy had wanted to end their marriage.

“If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now,” he wrote referring to fans of Tammy’s reality show. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused, and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer, and support,” Caleb added.

Tammy revealed in a July 2, TikTok video that the marriage was in trouble prior to Caleb’s death.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” Tammy said while in tears, “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

She continued, “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that no offense, but that’s really personal.”